How to clear Google Chrome Autofill data

Google Chrome ’s autofill function is a helpful feature that has been around for as long as the browser itself. Most of the time it works perfectly, but there are other moments where it can be frustrating — such as randomly filling out boxes on sites you’ve never visited, or saving incorrect details like past addresses or wrong passwords. To change this, you’ll need to clear your browser’s autofill data, but before we tackle this, let’s first look into how Chrome’s autofill works.

Whenever you view a form using your Chrome browser, it intelligently detects what each field is for. This information automatically populates each field with the autofill data you previously saved. Beyond a single set of data, Chrome also lets you choose which data set it should use for your form — one for work, another for home, etc.

How to delete Your Chrome browser’s saved autofill data

There are plenty of reasons why you’d want to clear your autofill data. Maybe it’s a typo in a saved phone number or an outdated address. Regardless of why you’d want to clear your autofill data, getting it done is as easy as clearing what you don’t want and repopulating it with what you do.

1. On the upper-right corner of your browser, click on the Chrome menu button (the three dots)

2. Go to History > Show Full History to open the History menu on your browser.

3. On the side navigation menu on the left, click on Clear browsing data. This action will open the Clear browsing data window.

4. In the window above, go to the Advanced tab. This will show you the different categories of historical data stored in your browser.

5. Deselect all the items except Autofill form data.

6. Lastly, click on Clear data.