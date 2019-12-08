How to Add Items to the Windows 10 Startup Folder

In Windows 10, the Startup folder houses shortcuts to programs that need to start when Windows boots. Once you know the location of the folder, you can easily add a shortcut pointing to the executable file for any program on your computer.
1. In the File Explorer, paste the path.
C:\Users\{username}\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\startup.
Note: replace {username} with the username for your computer.
2. Right-click in the blank space to open the context menu.
3. Click New, to create a new shortcut.
4. Click Shortcut.
5. In the Create Shortcut dialogue box click Browse to find the file.
6. Select the executable file.
7. Click OK.
8. Click Next.
9. Name the shortcut so that you know what it is for.
10. Click Finish.