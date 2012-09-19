How to Get Movie Times and Reviews Using Siri

One of Siri’s most helpful features included in iOS 6 is the ability to look up movie times and reviews.

To find where the movie “The Expendables 2” is playing:

• Ask Siri, “Where can I see ‘The Expendables 2’?” Siri will bring up a list of theaters in your general vicinity where “The Expendables 2” is playing, as well as a listing of showtimes.

To see how well the movie has been received by critics:

• Ask Siri, “What are the reviews for ‘The Expendables 2’?”

• Siri will pull up the movie’s ranking on Rotten Tomatoes’ TomatoMeter in an on screen card, as well as a listing of reviews from the site.

21 Essential Apple iOS 6 Tips

Maps

Siri

Facebook and Twitter Integration

Photo Sharing

Safari

Phone

Mail