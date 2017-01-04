ZenBook 3 Deluxe Adds Ports, Power and Pixels

We loved the ZenBook 3 for its super-thin chassis, excellent screen and audio, and strong performance. Users who want a slightly larger and more powerful laptop will find a lot to like in the Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA, which steps up to a 14-inch screen and throws in more ports.

Key Specs

The ZenBook 3 Deluxe rocks an Intel Core i7-7500U CPU (Kaby Lake), a 14-inch, 1080p display, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. The best part is that Asus added more ports; instead of a sole USB Type-C port, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe has three, two of which support Thunderbolt 3. All of this is in a casing only slightly larger than the original, super-sleek ZenBook 3. It will measure 13 x 8.4 x 05 inches.

Why You Should Care

Our biggest complaints about the original ZenBook 3 were its mediocre endurance and single USB Type-C port, but the larger Deluxe model has room for 3 ports and a larger battery. We're willing to trade a slightly thicker notebook for more flexibility and battery life.

Asus also gave the screen larger, 178-degree viewing angles. Four separate Harmon Kardon speakers promise improved audio.

Hands-On Impressions

While it's definitely larger than the original ZenBook 3, it wasn't overwhelmingly so. I really liked the light blue option, but the notebook looks just as nice in gray. The keys didn't feel like they had incredibly deep travel, but the touchpad was nice and spacious.

Price and Availability

The ZenBook 3 will release in in May 2017 for $1,699.

Asus Laptop Guide