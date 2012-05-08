Wilson Announces Sleek 4G-A Signal Booster for AT&T 4G LTE Devices

Wilson Electronics has introduced a new wireless signal booster for use with phones running on AT&T’s 4G LTE network. The Sleek 4G-A will boost both 2G and 3G signals for all phones that operate in the 800 MHz and 1900 MHz frequencies, in additional to AT&T’s 700 MHz LTE frequency.

We were able to spend some hands-on time with Wilson’s Sleek 4G-V signal booster for Verizon’s 4G LTE devices and were extremely impressed with the device’s ability to enhance our handset’s signal. Even when placed within a box made of copper wire, the booster was still able to pull in a full 4G signal.

Developed for use in your vehicle, the Sleek 4G-A is an all-in-one phone cradle and signal booster. Wilson Electronics also has an optional in-door accessory kit available, which the company says works great when trying to boost the signal on your phone’s 4G LTE hotspot feature.

The Sleek 4G-A will be priced at $129 and is expected to go on sale in the third quarter of 2012.