What Would You Do With a Million Smartphone Apps?

iTunes is telling me that I currently own 337 apps. Seriously. I've arranged them into neat little folders on my phone—it's a great way to intimidate that pesky friend who always grabs my device to look up things like when the next showing for The Muppets is on Fandango. But even by the most fanatic apps enthusiast's standards, this is pretty ridiculous: Mobilewalla, a real-time app tracking analytics engine, says the number of apps available on four of the top smartphone platforms will hit the one million mark in the coming days—probably this Monday, the company tells us.

According to a fresh press release by the company, the total number of apps across iOS, Android, Windows Phone 7, and BlackBerry mobile platforms currently stands at 987,863, with an average of 2,000 apps being added to marketplaces everyday. Over the past 12 months, the iTunes Store collection grew from 338,000 to 589,148 apps. The Android Market grew just as rapidly, going from 115,000 to 319,774 apps. Mobilewalla notes that the numbers were also higher towards the end of the year, accounting for the holiday rush.

Apps have been around for three years, since the iTunes Store first went live in October 2008. Anindya Datta, chairman of Mobilewalla, says apps are the "fastest growing consumer segment in the history of commerce." How many apps do you have in your smartphone arsenal?