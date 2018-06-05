Asus VivoBook S15 Brings Color to Midrange Notebooks

At its Computex press conference in Taipei, Asus announced its new VivoBook S14 and S15 notebooks with quad-core processors, minimal bezels and fun colors that are far more vivid than many other notebooks we see on the market. In the Untied States, the S15 is planned to launch for $699 this year.

The North American configuration will include a 1080p display, Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. There’s no word on a US launch of the S14 just yet.

The new colors are firmament green (kind of a cyan), star grey (with a red stripe), silver blue (with a yellow stripe), icicle gold (with a white accent) and gun metal (dark gray with a light gray keyboard deck). The U.S. is likely to see a gray release.

The S15 has an 86 percent screen to body ratio thanks to 6.3mm narrow bezels. The S14 has 4.8mm bezels and an 84 percent screen to body ratio.

Similar to the more expensive ZenBook S, the VivoBook is using a version of Asus’s ErgoLift hinge, which elevates the keyboard up 3.5 degrees for comfortable typing.

Additionally, Asus's VivoBook Flip TP412, an $849.99 2-in-1, will include a Core i7-8850U, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and a 1080p display and come in gray.

