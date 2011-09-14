Video: Windows 8 OS Running on an Acer Aspire S3 Ultrabook

The two conferences we've covered this week, Microsoft's Build and the Intel Developer Forum, came together today in San Francisco when Microsoft demonstrated its new Windows 8 software running on one of the ultrabook PCs introduced by Intel. Technically, it was the developer preview of Windows 8 software and it was running on an Acer Aspire S3, but it was still very cool to see the technology from these two conferences finally come together as one.

Though Windows 8 was designed for touch, we've found it just as facile and intuitive to use with a traditional keyboard and touchpad. The demo in the video below further confirms that Windows 8 maintains its user-friendliness when installed on an ultrabook. The Windows 8 interface can be explored using just the keyboard or mouse. Metro-style apps can be run at full screen or pushed off to the side in a column-like view when you're in Windows 7 desktop mode.

Check out the video below for more ultrabook and Windows 8 goodness.