How to Uninstall the April 2018 Update and Go Back to a Previous Version of Windows 10

The April 2018 Update is stable, efficient, and adds a lot of nifty new tricks and features that Windows users are sure to love. But, we get it, change is hard. If you’d prefer to go back to the tried and true version of Windows you were using before you made the switch to the newest version, it’s actually quite simple.

But be warned, this will remove any changes you’ve made (or apps you’ve updated/downloaded) since updating to the latest version. As always, it’s best to do a full backup before attempting something like this.