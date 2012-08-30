Toshiba Satellite S955: Windows 8 for $600

Not all Windows 8 notebooks can be $1,000 tablet touchscreen hybrids. Keeping the budget-conscious consumer in mind, Toshiba announced the Satellite S955, a 15-inch notebook that weighs 5 pounds, measures less than an inch thick, and will cost about $600.

This notebook will have a 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1366 x 768, and while it won't be touch-enabled, the S955 has a fairly large touchpad that supports Windows 8 gestures. Plus, this notebook doesn't look cheap: Its lid and wrist rest are made of aluminum with an Ice Blue finish, so they should hold up over time, too.

As with other Toshiba Windows 8 notebooks, the company has included a number of Toshiba-centric tiles, such as Desktop Assist, which will help guide new Windows 8 users through the new interface.

Consumers will be able to configure the S955 with a third-generation Intel Core i5 ULV processor, or an AMD A8 APU. You can also get this system with up to 8GB of RAM, and a 750GB hard drive. Ports include two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, HDMI, Ethernet, and a DVD drive.

The Toshiba Satellite S955 will be available on October 6.