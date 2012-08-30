Toshiba Satellite P845t: 14-inch Touchscreen Added for Windows 8

Aesthetically, there's not much of a difference between the Toshiba Satellite P845 and the Satellite P845t. But, as the lowercase "t" suggests, the latter incorporates a touchscreen, so that users can now perform Windows 8 gestures right on the display.

The 14-inch capacative touchscreen on the P845t has a standard resolution of 1366 x 768, and is a little bit thicker than you'd find on the non-touch version. We like that, within the interface formerly known as Metro, Toshiba added a few of its own apps, including Toshiba Central and Desktop Assist, which provide the user with technical support and other guides, which will undoubtedly be needed when navigating Windows 8.

As with the P845, the P845t has an attractive Champagne silver aluminum chassis, a third-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 750GB hard drive.

As the P845 is a Best Buy exclusive, it's only reasonable to assume that the P845t will also only be offered at the same reatiler. Pricing has yet to be determined, but we estimate it should come in around $1,000 when it becomes available on October 26.