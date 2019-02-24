New Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Sports Even Thinner Bezels

Lenovo's announcing the latest versions of its solid T400 line at Mobile World Congress, with two 14-inch ThinkPads: the slim T490s and thicker T490, and the 15-inch ThinkPad T590. Coming this June, with prices starting at $999, these updates to Lenovo's straightforward business laptops feature new WQHD and UDH displays and tons of security features.

ThinkPad T490s ThinkPad T490 ThinkPad T590 U.S. starting price, availability $1,279, June 2019 $999, June 2019 $1,029, June 2019 Screen (measurements, resolution, brightness) 14 inches, Up to 2560 x 1440 pixels, 500 nits 14 inches, Up to 2560 x 1440 pixels, 500 nits 15 inches, Up to 4096 by 2160 pixels, 500 nits Processor Up to 8th Gen Intel Core vPro i7 Up to 8th Gen Intel Core vPro i7 Up to 8th Gen Intel Core vPro i7 Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 620, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 (optional) Intel HD Graphics 620, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 (optional) Storage Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Memory (RAM) Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Battery life (Claimed) Up to 20 hours Up to 16.1 hours Up to 15 hours Ports 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI,MicroSD, docking port 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI,MicroSD, docking port 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI,MicroSD, 1x Audio Combo, docking port Security Fingerprint Reader, IR Camera with Windows Hello, dTPM 2.0, ThinkShutter, ThinkPad PrivacyGuard, ThinkPad PrivacyAlert, Kensington Lock Slot Fingerprint Reader, IR Camera with Windows Hello, dTPM 2.0, ThinkShutter, ThinkPad PrivacyGuard, ThinkPad PrivacyAlert, Kensington Lock Slot Fingerprint Reader, IR Camera with Windows Hello, dTPM 2.0, ThinkShutter, Kensington Lock Slot Size 12.94 x 8.88 x 0.63 inches 12.95 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches 14.4 x 9.76 x 0.78 pounds Weight Up to 2.81 pounds Up to 3.23 pounds Up to 3.87 pounds

While we don't know the specific processors in these machines, Lenovo's noting that they'll offer "up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7" with vPro security. We hope that translates to a slight bump from the 8th Gen Kaby Lake chips in the models we reviewed last March to Whiskey Lake chips.

ThinkPad T490s: The Thin One

At 0.63 inches thick, the ThinkPad T490s is thinner than its 0.72-inch predecessor, the Lenovo ThinkPad T480s. In terms of displays, the T490s gives you the option for a super bright, 500-nit, 2560 x 1440-pixel, HDR screen or a 400-nit 1920 x 1080-pixel screen for longer battery life and a PrivacyGuard panel that makes it hard for others, looking at off-angles, to see the content of your screen.

Available in standard black or with a silver aluminum chassis, Lenovo claims the T490s will last up to 20 hours on a single charge, a time that's likely from the 1080p version. Oh, and it packs Wi-Fi 6, the latest wireless tech, for speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps, leaving the 3.5 Gbps Wi-Fi 5 in the past.

ThinkPad T490: The Entry-Level Model

The ThinkPad T490 sports 22 percent thinner bezels than 2018's ThinkPad T480, optional Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and all the same privacy features found in its slimmer sibling. Starting at $999, the T490 is the most affordable of the bunch, but we don't know what specs come in that configuration.

This machine will also feature up-firing speakers and dual far-field microphones for Cortana activation and group web conferencing. You also get all of the same privacy features seen in the T490.

ThinkPad T590: More Screen, Faster Charging

The 15-inch T590 will use its larger screen to offer an even higher-res display with options of up to 4096 by 2160 pixels. This business laptop won't skimp on screen either, as that 4K panel features Dolby Vision color and up to 500 nits of brightness.

This machine also sports Lenovo's new single-battery RapidCharge technology, which we look forward to digging into during our testing. Oh, and travellers should be happy to note that the 3.87-pound chassis is almost half a pound lighter than the 4.29-pound ThinkPad T580.