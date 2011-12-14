TeleNav Announces HTML5-Based GPS Navigation for Mobile Apps

Location-based services provider TeleNav has already proved itself a formidable competitor to turn-by-turn direction apps such as Google Maps. But the company isn't resting on its laurels, having just announced a new HTML5 browser-based navigation service for mobile devices. Mobile website and app developers will be able to integrate TeleNav's turn-by-turn directions into their code free of charge.

Though free and paid versions of the TeleNav app are available for Android, iOS, and BlackBerry, the new HTML5 navigation service means location-based apps in the vein of Foursquare and Shopkick can provide directions without requiring users to leave their app. According to Sal Dhanani, co-founder and vice president of products for TeleNav:

With one line of code, you can give your customers one-click access to premium, voice-guided turn-by-turn directions to any location, including hotels, restaurants, merchants or deal locations.

To use this feature within an app or mobile website, users simply must have an HTML-compatible phone. TeleNav is currently accepting developer applications for early access to the new service, and the HTML5 navigation solution will publicly launch in early 2012.