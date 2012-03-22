Tegra 3 Acer Iconia Tab A510 Heads to U.S.; Preorder for $449

We've seen the Acer Iconia Tab A510 before—we even got a look at its Olympic ambitions earlier this month at CeBIT—but now we have word that the slate will make its way to our shores. The Verge reports that the company is now taking preorders for the tablet: a reserved copy will set you back $449.

The Iconia Tab A510 will ship with Android 4.0, a 1280 x 800 10.1-inch display and a massive 9800mAH battery that should provide up to 13 hours of video playback. You'll get 32GB of on-board memory, plus 32GB more via the microSD card slot. Plus, this baby's got Nvidia Tegra 3 under the hood .

via The Verge