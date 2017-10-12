Take $370 Off the Yoga 910 Star Wars Edition 2-in-1

How do you make one of the sexiest 2-in-1s on the market even sexier? If you're Lenovo, you team up with Disney and give it a glossy Gorilla Glass lid with Star Wars artwork. And then you slash its price.

For a limited time, Lenovo is offering its Yoga 910 2-in-1 Star Wars Edition Laptop with a Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire lid for $929.99 via an in-cart discount and coupon code "SAVEXTRA7". The laptop normally sells for $1,299, so you're saving a handsome $370.

Although this is the base model, the configuration is actually pretty solid featuring a 13.9-inch IPS multi-touch LCD, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD.

The laptop features a watchband-like hinge that lets you use it in multiple modes. We're also fans of the nearly-bezel-free display that gives you more screen real estate without taking up extra space.

If you require a little more punch from your Star Wars laptop, both models have a step-up model that bumps you to a 4K display, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This configuration normally costs $1,729.99, but drops to $1,301.99 after an in-cart discount and coupon code "SAVEXTRA7".

These laptops will likely get 8th-gen Intel Core processors soon, but until then — geek chic doesn't get any better than this.