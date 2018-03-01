Take $150 Off the Stylish and Powerful HP Spectre x360

One of the sexiest convertibles on the market is on sale. HP is taking $150 off its rarely discounted Spectre x360 2-in-1. Now priced at $999.99, the Editors' Choice laptop is the cheapest it's been since last summer (when it was only $10 cheaper).

The alluring Spectre x360 is a 2.8-pound masterpiece that delivers both beauty and beast-mode type of performance. The new Spectre has a tighter hinge than its predecessor, which makes it easier to swivel from laptop mode to tablet mode.

The 13.3-inch, 1080p display delivers plenty of color and can produce 109 percent of the sRGB spectrum, which is a cut above the 102 percent category average. The WLED backlit touchscreen is also coated in Gorilla Glass for extra toughness.

The 2-in-1 is powered by a 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, which is accompanied by 8GB of RAM. For a limited time, HP is also offering a free storage upgrade from 256GB SSD to 360GB. (Make sure to manually upgrade to the larger SSD during the checkout process). HP's Active Pen is also included with the laptop.

Other noteworthy features include Bang & Olufsen speakers, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and one USB 3.1 port.

While there are cheaper 2-in-1s on the market, the Spectre x360 promises no buyer's remorse — especially at its new low price.