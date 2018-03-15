Take 10 Percent Off Dell Business Laptops

Picking the right laptop for the office can be a difficult process. On the one hand, you don't want a clunky system that underwhelms, but if you're a small business you probably can't afford to splurge on a high-end machine either.

Dell is looking to make the process a little cheaper. For a limited time, you can use coupon code "SAVE10" to take 10 percent off select business laptops.

Buy on Dell Small Business

For instance, you can get the Inspiron 15 5000 for $746.99 after coupon. That's $163 off. This configuration features a 2.7-GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's worth noting that the machine cuts corners with screen resolution, as many business laptops tend to do, but otherwise provides ample power for everyday office work.

For more power, style, and a better screen, you can use the coupon to purchase one of Dell's business XPS 13 machines. After coupon, the XPS 13 starts at $1,151.99 (down from $1,279.99). It includes a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell's coupon doesn't apply on its higher end workstations like its Precision line. The coupon expires March 22 at 8am ET.