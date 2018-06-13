Surface Pro Now At Its Lowest Price Ever

Walmart is secretly slashing the price of our favorite detachable 2-in-1. For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro (model FJR-00001) for $659. (You must add it to your cart to see this price).

That's not only the lowest price we've ever seen for the base Surface Pro model, but it also beats Microsoft's and Best Buy's current $799 sale price by an extra $140.

Buy on Walmart

The Surface Pro is no stranger to deals, but prior to today the cheapest price we've seen for it has been $670 (back in April). The base Surface Pro features a 12.3-inch multi-touch 2736 x 1824 display, 1GHz Core m3-7Y30 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Few 2-in-1s can match the Surface Pro's brilliant PixelSense display, dynamic design, and premium inking experience. The Editors' Choice laptop system has one of the best screens on the market. It lacks USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 support, but it provides fantastic performance that more than makes up for its small shortcomings.

Unfortunately, the base model doesn't include the Surface Pen or the Type Cover, the latter of which is needed for a full laptop-like experience. Amazon offers the Type Cover for $94.95 and the Surface Pen for $88.50; both are $65 and $11 off , respectively.

Keep in mind that there are various rumors that Microsoft could be working on a new low-cost Surface tablet and a dual-screen device, which may or may not be Surface-branded.