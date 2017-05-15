Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1 with SSD, Core i7 Now $699

Reliable, budget convertibles are hard to find, but the Dell Inspiron 13 2-in-1 makes a solid case for low-cost hybrids. Although it normally sells for $900, Best Buy has slashed its price to $699.99, which makes this machine even more intriguing for cash-strapped 2-in-1 fans.

Weighing 3.5 pounds, the Inspiron 13 isn't the lightest 2-in-1 around, but its brushed metal lid and deck give it a dash of premium class. The machine is equipped with a 2.7-GHz Core i7-7500U CPU and 12GB of RAM. That's 4GB more RAM than your typical budget notebook, which means multitasking will be a breeze on this machine. Its 256GB SSD should also help keep the laptop feeling snappy.

The Inspiron 13 features a flip and fold LCD that lets you use it in laptop, tablet, tent, or presentation mode. Its 13.3-inch IPS LCD offers 1080p resolution and supports finger-touch navigation.

Overall, if you want a 2-in-1, but find yourself on a limited budget, the Inspiron 13 delivers a solid experience at a wallet-friendly price.