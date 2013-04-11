Samsung Unveils 13-Inch Series 9 Ultrabook with 1080p Display

Samsung has unveiled the latest version of its 13-inch Series 9 Premium Ultrabook, and this time the diminutive notebook is packing a slick 1080p display. The $1,399 Series 9 , which is available now through Samsung.com, weighs in at 2.5 pounds and measures 12.4 x 8.6 x 0.5 inches.

Under the hood, high-end versions of the Series 9 will include a 2-GHz, quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, 4GB of RAM and Intel HD Graphics 4000 integrated GPU and a 128GB SSD. Samsung says the unit will be to power on in less than 10 seconds and resume from sleep instantly.

On the outside, the Series 9 Premium offers an aluminum single shell chassis with polished edges. Portions of the Series 9 have also been sandblasted to help keep away those unsightly fingerprint smudges.

The Ultrabook will also come loaded with a lithium-ion battery with Samsung's PowerPlus charging technology to help improve the battery's lifespan. Samsung says users should expect to get up to 5.8 hours out of a single charge.