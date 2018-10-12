New Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Gets LTE, Higher Price

Samsung announced today the new Chromebook Plus V2, an LTE version of the laptop it unveiled earlier this year.

The new Plus V2 LTE adds cellular connectivity to the premium Chromebook lineup but is otherwise identical to the previous model.

The laptop has a 12.2-inch, 1080p display and comes equipped with an Intel Celeron 3965Y processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Cellular connectivity adds an extra $100 to the price of the Plus V2. The 2-in-1 Chromebook will be available for $599 when it launches on November 2.

With LTE connectivity, you can use the Chromebook Plus V2 on-the-go, without a Wi-Fi connection. Samsung partnered with Google and Intel to develop what it's calling an "always-on" Chromebook. Samsung hasn't said which networks the laptop will support, but the device will be sold at Verizon.

“People demand their devices match their level of always-on performance in order to achieve, contribute and be their best,” Josh Newman, general manager of Mobile PC Segments, Intel Client Computing Group, said in a statement. “Samsung’s new Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) device meets this expectation with style by fusing Samsung design ingenuity and Google’s beloved OS with Intel processors and Intel LTE connectivity.”

The Chromebook Plus V2 is just the latest in a series of premium Chromebook to be announced in the last few months. Dell, Lenovo and Google are planning to release their own high-end Chrome OS devices by the end of this year.

We reviewed the original Chromebook Plus last year and came away impressed by its thin and lightweight design, colorful display and embedded stylus. We're looking forward to getting our hands on a review unit to see if it lives up to its predecessor.