How to Rotate and Resize Objects in Paint 3D

To get the most out of Paint 3D, you’ll need to master the foundational knowledge required to move on to more complex projects. Paint 3D is a remarkably intuitive program, although like most other 3D modeling tools, there’s still a learning curve. But once you master the basics, there’s really no limit to what you can create using one the most innovative applications ever to ship with Windows.

Today we’re going to dive into some foundational bits that you’ll use regularly when working inside Paint 3D: resizing and rotation.