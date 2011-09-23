Report: Cellular Service About to Hit New York City Subway

New York straphangers--your dream, or possibly nightmare, of cell service in the subway could become reality very soon. Reportedly the MTA will roll out wireless coverage for phones in six of the city's subway platforms next week.

Back in October of 2010, telecom infrastructure company Transit Wireless previously announced plans to outfit all of New York's subway stations with cell service by 2016 . Now the Wall Street Journal is reporting the MTA will unveil cellular access in six New York City transit locations on Tuesday September 27th.

On the list of underground cell sites are the C and E lines at 23rd street; A, C, and E stations at 14th street; the L line at 6th, 7th, and 8th Avenue; and the 1, 2, 3, F, and M trains at the 14th street stop. While this is by no means system-wide coverage, it's a start. Unfortunately, the fledgling wireless service will only be available to current AT&T and T-Mobile subscribers.

We received an invitation to attend a special press conference hosted by the MTA on Tuesday, September 27th located in the subway. Of course, the real question is how scrappy New Yorkers feel about riders using their phones in the subway, the city's last major dead zone of wireless connectivity.

