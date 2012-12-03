Rebranded Lincoln Motor Co. Unveils 2013 MKZ Sedan With MyLincoln Touch

As part of its effort to revitalize its image, Lincoln has unveiled its completely redesigned 2013 Lincoln MKZ mid-sized luxury sedan. The updated MKZ will also be the first vehicle to debut following Lincoln's rebranding as Lincoln Motor Co.

The MKZ, which will start at $32,925, gets the automaker's Sync with MyLincoln Touch system, an offshoot of the MyFord Touch infotainment system complete with eight-inch touch screen display, standard. The new will MKZ share many of the same underpinnings as Ford's popular 2013 Fusion, which we tested in September.

Lincoln is also touting the fact that the MKZ Hybrid will cost the same as the standard sedan's base price. Lincoln claims the hybrid will achieve 45 miles per gallon in the city and on the highway, the highest M.P.G. rating of any luxury sedan.

Other options available for the new MKZ include a retractable panoramic glass roof, a 14-speaker THX II-certified audio system and a five-button transmission interface that replaces the traditional mechanical shift lever.

Ford, which owns Lincoln, is hoping the new MKZ and its corporate rebranding strategy will help to reinvent the struggling Lincoln brand, which has had the lowest sales numbers of any luxury automaker in the U.S. in recent years.