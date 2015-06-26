Most Awesomely Quirky USB Keys

Although cloud storage is superconvenient, USB drives (also called flash drives, thumb drives or USB keys) are still necessities of modern tech life for many people. That means that, in any given office or school, there are dozens of virtually identical USB keys floating around. If you want to make sure that no one accidentally walks off with your data, then you need to ensure your USB key stands out from the crowd. Whether you're a Game of Thrones, Star Wars, or Lego fan — or you just like the idea of locking down your data with a combo lock — these devices are guaranteed not to blend in.

Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf

Wielding this USB key depicting the direwolf that adorns the Stark's flag in Game of Thrones will no doubt elicit many a "Winter is Coming!" comment from GoT aficionados, but that's a small price to pay for carrying such a distinct item. It features a tough casing that will hold up to drops well and is even waterproof. A loop located at the top of the wolf's head allows you to wear it as a necklace or attach it to a key ring for safe keeping.

If the military look is your style, then this option from Verbatim may appeal to you. The 16GB flash drive is embedded in a dog tag with a standard bead chain attached, letting you keep it close at all times. This drive also will be protected from water, dust and other damage.

R2-D2

If you have some blueprints for a fully operational Death Star that you need to keep concealed during your diplomatic mission to Alderaan, then this R2-D2-styled thumb drive might be the perfect choice. No one will assume this innocent-looking droid could be carrying such important data.

Cryptex

Depending on what you are storing, encrypting the data on your flash drive might be a good idea. But if you want to take things to the next level, then take a look at this Cryptex, which allows you to physically lock up your data. Your data will not only be safe, but it will travel in style with the antique finish, leather strap and included velvet pouch.

Crystal Asymmetric Heart-Shaped Necklace

A heart-shaped necklace is certainly a more elegant way to carry your data with you at all times. The metal and the jeweled sections are held together magnetically, and the actual flash drive is in the jeweled half. If the goal is hiding your tech in plain sight, this necklace has you covered.

Coca-Cola

This USB key might not be as deliciously refreshing as an actual Coke, but then again, a Coke this size would amount to about a thimbleful. The cap with the actual flash drive in it holds tight to the can enclosure, thanks to magnets, and the whole thing clips to your keychain so you can keep it on you at all times.

Keyport Slide 2.0 Pro

The Keyport Slide 2.0 Pro features not only a 32GB USB 3.0 flash drive, but also a mini light, a pen, a blank key and an S-Biner micro lock to attach anything else you might need. That much stuff would typically have you clanging around like you had a jailer's loop of keys, but this thing keeps everything in place and weighs only about 2 ounces.

Tron Light Cycle

Thanks to Tron: Legacy, the love for Tron has been rekindled in recent years, and as a result, we have great new Tron trinkets like this exact replica of Flynn's light cycle. That would probably be cool enough by itself, but this thing lights up and makes actual light-cycle sound effects when you plug it in. Try not to smile — we dare you.

USB JetPen + Laser Pointer

USB key? Check. Laser pointer? Check. Ballpoint pen? Check. Yep, this USB JetPen + Laser Pointer has basically everything you need to tackle school — and, of course, the potential to drive a teacher crazy if you don't stop messing around with that laser pointer in class!

Power Hour Shot Glass USB Album

The Power Hour Shot Glass USB Album probably isn't the flash drive you want to take to work with the big presentation on it, but if you are 21 or older and want a real conversation piece of a flash drive, this definitely fits the bill. The drive comes with 60 1-minute songs on it — that's the "Power Hour Album" part — but it will store anything else you like.

Lego Minifigure

It's not actually affiliated with the movie, but everything will still be awesome with this Lego Minifigure USB key. The torso and the legs separate just like a normal Lego figure, but in this case, they reveal a flash drive at the base of the torso. There's also a convenient keychain attachment at the top, so you don't lose track of the little fellow. Lego figures are perfectly sized to hold most charging cables in their hands, so he can do double-duty as a cable organizer when plugged in.