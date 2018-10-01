How to Pre-Order the HP Spectre Folio

HP has announced the Spectre Folio, the world's first 2-in-1 convertible laptop to feature a premium leather chassis.

Now available for pre-order at Best Buy for $1,400 ($100 off $1,500 list price) with orders shipping in late October, the HP Spectre Folio aims meet the demands of students and business professionals. This model features a speedy Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive storage. Compact and lightweight, this 13.3-inch laptop PC should be easy to carry everywhere.

With bragging rights as the world's first gigabit class LTE Intel based laptop, the Spectre Folio ensures an always connected PC experience. Its dual eSIM design makes it activation compatible for AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. Prospective Spectre Folio owners who activate the device on Sprint can get up to six months of free unlimited data courtesy of Intel and Sprint. You must sign up with Sprint Autopay to take advantage of this deal.

To pre-order the HP Spectre Folio, visit Best Buy or HP.com.