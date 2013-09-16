How to Change the Speed of Slide Transitions in PowerPoint 2013

Changing the speed of transitions between slides can help a PowerPoint presentation flow more naturally. With PowerPoint 2013, Microsoft has made adjusting transition speed a two-step process -- meaning you won't have to waste valuable time fiddling with PowerPoint's user interface. Follow this quick guide to get started.

1. Click on "Transitions" at the top of the screen.

2. Set the duration in the Timing Group on the right side of the Ribbon.

3. Alternatively, set a time to advance in the Timing Group on the right side of the Ribbon.