Pogo Connect is World's First Pressure-Sensitive Bluetooth 4.0 Stylus

Ten One Design, the creators behind the previously top-secret Blue Tiger Project, has finally released an official product name and details. Dubbed Pogo Connect, the stylus will be the first pressure-sensitive Bluetooth 4.0 stylus.

The stylus will pair with the new iPad and offer full pressure sensitivity plus palm rejection capabilities, so users can draw in detail by applying more or less pressure to control width and opacity, and be sure not to smudge their own drawings from finger or handprints. Ten One Design incorporated a new patented technology called Crescendo Sensor, which makes the stylus' tip highly responsive to pressure and works at all angles.

This stylus is bound to be a key tool for artists, who can now craft their masterpieces from the new iPad. The pen supports 12 apps to start, including Brushes, which features several realistic brushes and extreme zooming, PDFpen for iPad, which lets users sign contracts as well as make corrections on presentations, and Procreate, which is the only studio-grade sketchbook for iPad that comes with more than 45 professional brushes. And don't worry about losing your Pogo Connect - it comes with a built-in transmitter so you can locate your pen if it goes missing.

Pogo Connect is available for preorder on October 1 for $79.95, and the first 2,000 people to purchase the stylus will receive a special edition version that features a laser-engraved tiger graphic on the battery cap, reminiscent of the original moniker, the Blue Tiger Project.