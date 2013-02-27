PLDS In-Car NFC Pairing System Lets You Leave the Wires at Home

What's the worst part of charging your smartphone in your car? The wires, of course. But that may soon change thanks to PLDS' NFC-based in-car Bluetooth pairing and charging concept. Set in a car's center console, the system would let you wirelessly pair your NFC-enabled smartphone to enable Bluetooth audio sharing and charging. We were able to try a prototype of the system here at Mobile World Congress 2013, and it proved to be rather impressive.

To start the system, you would start your car and place your NFC-enabled phone on the NFC charging pad in the center console. A prompt will then appear on your car's touch screen asking if you want to pair your device. Tap Yes and your phone will automatically pair with your car's telematics system, allowing your to stream audio, sync apps and more.

Interestingly, the system uses the MirrorLink standard, which allows your to manipulate your phone via your car's touch screen. With that kind of technology, you'd be able to access any and all apps stored on your phone. Of course, in its final implementation, automaker's would limit your phone's functionality, so you wouldn't be able to play "Angry Birds" while behind the wheel.