PC Gaming Show 2019 News: Borderlands 3, Baldur's Gate 3 and More

Our friends at PC Gamer just hosted the 2019 PC Gaming Show, which is one of the most important events for PC gamers, especially at E3. It showcased a variety of PC games all across the spectrum, from big budget out-of-this-world games that’ll tax the heck out of your gaming machine to art-house indies that’ll run on pretty much any laptop.

Here's what you've missed:

How to watch the PC Gaming Show

If you want to catch up on the PC Gaming Show yourself, you can watch the show below:

PC Gaming Show 2019 Reveals

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Rebellion revealed a cute cinematic trailer for Evil Genius 2 that showcases the ability to construct your own base, hire henchmen and defeat heroes that attempt to infiltrate your evil lair. You can sign up to win a closed beta access code right here.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Paradox unveiled a trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, which involved a short snippet of pre-Alpha gameplay that showcased its first-person experience as well as a few fights. The only details we have so far is that different blood types have various effects on the player. Bloodlines 2 will launch sometime in Q1 2020.

Chivalry II

Medevil combat is back and better than ever. From playing peasants to full-on knights, you can experience the full weight of the medevil era. A couple changes from the previous game include the player count increasing to 64 players as well as the addition of horses. The developers explained that they want the game to feel like the "Battle of the Bastards" from Game of Thrones. They also highlighted that players will be able to take on two or more players at a time. Chivalry 2 is coming first to the Epic Games store in early 2020.

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Vaulted Sky Games revealed Midnight Ghost Hunt, which is a four vs. four online multiplayer game that looks like if Ghostbusters and Prop Hunt had a baby. Basically, ghosts will hide in normal objects like lamps or chairs, while the hunters seek out the ghosts to eliminate them, similar to Prop Hunt, except that the ghosts have abilities they can use to attack the hunters. You can sign up for the Alpha test here, and the test will run sometime over the summer.

Samsung 27 C27RG5 Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung talked about a new gaming monitor, the Samsung 27 C27RG5, which features a curved 27-inch display that with a 240Hz refresh rate. It offers Nvidia G-Sync to keep your game from screen tearing and it has a 3000:1 contrast ratio. It'll be available sometime in mid-July and cost just under $400.

Conan Chop Chop

Mighty Kingdom went ahead and developed a Conan game with chibi characters that no one knew they needed. It's a top-down, 2D rouge-like action adventure game that seems to feature four-player coop. Whether you like it or not, it's coming September 3 to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Last Oasis

A third person, action-adventure MMO game that features ships that basically walk throughout the desert on weird spider legs. It's almost reminiscent of Ark: Survival Evolved, minus the dinosaurs.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Age of Wonders: Planetfall is a 4X turn-based strategy game published by none other than Paradox Interactive that features dinosaurs with lasers. That's basically all you need to know. Oh, and it comes out August 6.

Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes looks if Dark Souls became a four-player cooperative, third-person shooter experience. In the game, you're on a quest to save the world, and while it starts on Earth, apparently you'll end up in several mysterious locations outside of it. The game is also semi-procedurally generated, meaning that all the quests and NPCs are scripted, but they're randomized by location, so players will have different experiences. The game looks terrifying and hecka exciting. Gunfire Games is launching Remnant: From the Ashes on August 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Planet Zoo

Planet Zoo allows you to run your own dream zoo. You can have anything from hippos to elephants and you can clean up their poop with a giant suction gun. It's going to be available November 5 and you can join the beta over the summer -- need I say more?

Shenmue III

Shenmue III is back with an all new trailer showcasing the fight and chase sequences. While it wasn't explicitly shown, most of it seemed to just be quick time events. However, there wasn't much else revealed. Shenmue III will be available November 19.

Warhammer: Vermintide II

Warhammer: Vermintide II is getting yet another update, but this time, you get to play as the vermin! That's right, Vermintide II is getting an all-new PvP versus mode that'll pit players against each other, similar to Left 4 Dead's versus mode. You can sign up for the beta here.

Epic Games Store gets more games

A ton of new games are going to be available on the Epic Games Store when they launch, including Shenmue III, Borderlands 3, Auto Chess, Chivalry 2, The Pathless and much more.

CrisTales

CrisTales is a 2D turn-based RPG adventure game that lets you see the past, present and future on a single screen. The point of the split is to require you to make tough decisions and, presumably, watch the consequences play out in real-time. CrisTales launches sometime in 2020, but you don't have to wait that long to test it out because the debut demo is now on Steam.

Borderlands 3

Gearbox unveiled the character Moze the Gunner, who gets to use a giant mech called Iron Bear to wreck her enemies -- she can equip different weapons like a mini-gun or rail-gun to it. Additionally, Artifacts are coming to the game, which enhance your movement. For example, a certain artifact will allow you to slide faster. There will also be huge multi-phase boss encounters in vaults, the level cap at launch will be 50 and the game will feature Guardian ranks, which are reminiscent of Badass ranks in the previous games. Borderlands 3 will be launching September 13.

Maneater

Tripwire Interactive describes Maneater as a "ShaRkPG" where you eat, explore and evolve throughout the game. The game pits the player shark against a villain fisherman called Pete, who disfigured the shark at its birth. You can gain experience in the game by eating fish, and as you evolve your shark, you can gain weird abilities like metallic teeth or even mutated lungs that allow you to extend your time on the beach. Tripwire Interactive didn't announce a release date, but the developers did reveal that it'll be out before the next PC Gaming Show.

Terraria: Journey's End

Journey's End is the penultimate expansion to Terraria. What we know so far is that the expansion adds a bestiary, railroads, more customization options, golf (for some reason), an even harder difficulty mode called Master Mode, new enemies, new challenges, new mini-biomes and over 800 new items. The update is free and it's available right now.

Warframe: Empyrean

The Empyrean expansion has players traveling further across the galaxy with their own Railjack, and it seemed like you can even equip some badass-looking jet packs. There will be more revealed at a Warframe dedicated stream that will air on July 6.

Baldur's Gate III

While the developers for Baldur's Gate III showed up on stage, not much about the new game was revealed. Baldur's Gate III takes on the 5th Edition of Dungeons and Dragons. The developers are attempting to give you the most amount of freedom possible, and an example of this that was given was being able to take any chair, set it on fire and smash it on someone's head if you end up in an argument with them. There was no release date announced. However, there’s a pen-and-paper prequel to Baldur's Gate III titled Baldur’s Gate: Descent into Avernus, which will launch on September 17.

For the latest news out of the PC Gaming Show and all of E3's major events, be sure to follow our sister site’s E3 2019 news hub all month long.