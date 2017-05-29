MSI's Super-Slim GS63VR Packs 1070 Graphics Into 0.69-inch Thick Chassis

If you're shopping for a powerful mobile gaming rig, you usually have to choose between getting a thick and heavy system with a more powerful graphics card and a slimmer machine with a slower GPU. However, with MSI's new GS63VR Stealth Pro, you don't have to compromise on size to get powerful Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics and a responsive 120Hz, 3ms HDR Display.

Citing its 0.69-inch (17.7mm) thickness, MSI claims that the 15-inch GS63VR is the slimmest laptop on the market with this GPU and display type. It also weighs a mere 4.2 pounds, which would be reasonable for a non-gaming 15-inch laptop and is impressive for something with this much horsepower.

While we can't say for sure whether there's another laptop somewhere in the world that's this powerful and slim, the new MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro is certainly the sveltest we've seen. The late 2016 version of the MSI GS63VR had the same exact thickness and weight, but packed a GTX 1060 GPU.

MSI's Cooler Boost Trinity technology features five different heat pipes and advanced "Whirlwind" fan blades to keep the laptop running smoothly. The laptop also features a non-mechanical SteelSeries keyboard with customizable backlighting. ESS Sabre audio promises high-quality sound.

Those looking for a slightly larger laptop will want to check out the 17-inch GS73VR, which also has GTX 1070 graphics and 120Hz, 3ms HDR display. At publication time, MSI had not disclosed the GS73VR's weight or dimensions.

MSI also has yet to announce detailed specs or any kind of pricing for either laptop. However, it's safe to assume that both will be available with Intel 7th Generation, quad-core CPUs and a variety of storage and RAM combinations. We'll learn more when we see both systems at Computex Taipei.