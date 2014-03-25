MSI Reveals Super Slim GT70 Stealth Gaming Laptops

Thin is in at MSI. After launching the GT60 Dominator Pro 3K Edition, a hulking behemoth of a gaming notebook, the company is slimming things down with the debut of the 17-inch GS70 Stealth (starting at $1,899) and 15-inch GS60 Ghost (starting at $1,699) gaming notebooks. Available now, both laptops pack plenty of power -- enough to satisfy even the most discerning mobile gamer.

The Ghost is the first notebook in the world to feature a chassis made of magnesium-lithium alloy, which explains the 4.32 pound, 15.35 x 10.47 x 0.78-inch chassis. It's not as light or thin as the Razer Blade 14, but MSI is definitely nipping at Razer's incredibly svelte heels. However the Stealth's 5.73 pound, 16.47 x 11.29 x 0.85-inch aluminum chassis is lighter and slimmer than the Razer Blade Pro (6.58 pounds, 16.8 x 10.9 x 0.88 inches).

Each MSI laptop will ship with full 1080p displays and a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-4700HQ processor. The base configuration of the Ghost will ship with 12GB of RAM, a 128GB mSATA drive with a 750GB, 7,200-rpm hard drive and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M GPU. The Stealth will have 16GB of RAM, 128GB mSATA drive with 1TB, 7,200-rpm hard drive and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M GPU. For ports, gamers can expect a trio of USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, mini DisplayPort and an HDMI slot.

Both notebooks feature a configurable backlit SteelSeries keyboard, Dynaudio speakers and MSI's Audio Boost technology. MSI also has added a dual fan thermal cooling system, which the company claims will deliver better and quicker cooling. Each laptop will also have the ability to simultaneously connect to multiple monitors using the Matrix Multi-Monitor Display. Each can also output to 4K displays.

Both configurations offer mobile gamers searching for a powerful, portable gaming rig at a wallet-friendly price point.