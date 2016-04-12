New Surface Signature Type Cover Apes Apple Luxury

If your Surface Pro 4 just doesn't feel premium enough, Microsoft has introduced a new type cover for the Surface Pro 4 featuring two-toned Alcantara material sourced from Italy as well as a large glass trackpad and spaced keys for improved typing.

The Signature Type Cover retails for $159.99 on Microsoft's web site -- $40 more than the regular Type Cover but still $10 cheaper than the Smart Keyboard for Apple's iPad Pro. It works with both the Surface Pro 3 and 4.

Alcantara is a soft, suede-like material that is used in a wide variety of applications, including furniture, cars (including a Formula One racecar), a pair of $1,500 Sennheiser headphones and on seats in the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Microsoft opted for a two-tone gray color for the Type Cover.

Microsoft's introductory video for Signature Type Cover is noticeably Apple inspired, including two Microsoft employees (color and materials designer Rachael Bell and head of design Ralf Groene) doing their best Jony Ive impressions.

"It's not just an accessory," Groene says with music swelling in the background. "You live with it and it lives with you."