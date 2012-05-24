Microsoft Office Rumored to Land on Android and iOS This Fall

Office fans rejoice - a mobile edition of Microsoft's venerable productivity suite may finally appear on Android and iOS devices this fall. According to the Boy Genius Report, sources at Microsoft say that the full Office suite will launch for Android and iOS in November.

What's more, sources say, the version of Office they saw running on an iPad looks virtually identical to a rumored version first reported by the Daily in February. At that time, Microsoft quickly denounced the rumors as unfounded speculation. Now, according to PC World, Microsoft has declined to comment -- indicating that perhaps the rumors have more than a spark of truth.