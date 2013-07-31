Microsoft Agrees to Rename SkyDrive Following Court Ruling

If you've gotten comfortable pulling up SkyDrive for all of your cloud-storage needs, be prepared to call it something else soon. Following a UK court ruling that SkyDrive infringes on a trademark owned by the British Sky Broadcasting Group (BSkyB), Microsoft has agreed to change the name of its cloud storage product.

The Redmond software giant has opted not to appeal Tuesday's ruling, and agreed on a settlement to forfeit SkyDrive's name on Wednesday. Microsoft recently confirmed the impending name shift with The Verge, though specific details of the agreement between the two companies is still unknown.

MORE: SkyDrive for iOS Finally Gets Support for iPhone 5, iPad mini

"We will continue to deliver the great service our hundreds of millions of customers expect, providing the best way to always have your files with you," a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge.

There is no known time-frame for when Microsoft will debut a new name for SkyDrive, though their agreement with BSkyB will give them "a reasonable period of time" to make the adjustment.

Debuting in 2007 as a limited service called Windows Live Folders, SkyDrive has become a widely-used cloud solution that can be utilized as part of Microsoft Office 365 and taken on-the-go with various SkyDrive mobile apps. The program was recently updated with new photo options and sharing functions.