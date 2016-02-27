How to Merge All Windows in Safari

Too many windows open in Safari? If you want to get all of your tabs into one window, use this time-saving shortcut that will quickly merge all of the windows into one.

You could drag each tab individually to the same window to accomplish the same thing, but that can be tedious when you have numerous tabs and windows open. Luckily, Safari offers a merge windows option in the browser menu.

1. Click on the window you want to move all the other tabs to.

2. Go to Safari > Merge All Windows.

That's it! Safari will move all tabs to the active window, effectively consolidating your windows into one.