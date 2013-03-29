Mercedes Debuts All-Electric B-Class with 115-Mile Range

Whoever said that electric cars were dead didn't tell Mercedes, as the German automaker has unveiled its 2014 B-Class Electric Drive. The 5-door car, which appropriately sports and Electric Blue paint job, is expected to get 115 miles on a charge, good enough for driving to and from work or running errands.

Mercedes says the B-Class will be capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 10 seconds. That's not exactly sports car territory, but it's still fairly quick for an electric. Mercedes has positioned the B-Class' battery packs below the vehicle's floor panel, helping to save precious cargo room and adding to the car's driving balance.

The automaker says owners will be able to charge the B-Class' battery to 50 percent in just 2 hours using an optional 240-volt charger, while a full charge will take you 4 hours. B-Class owners will also be able to check in on their car's vital stats, such as charge state, or pre-heat or cool the vehicle from a smartphone app or Web browser.

Safety features include Mercedes' radar-based collision warning system with adaptive Brake Assist, which warns drivers when they are approaching an object too quickly and can pre-charge the brakes for improved stopping time.

Mercedes says the B-Class will roll out in early 2014, though no pricing has been announced.