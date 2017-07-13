Lenovo's Sleek Yoga 720 Drops to $680

The Yoga 720 is a svelte 2-in-1 with a colorful display and comfy keyboard. As part of its ongoing back-to-school sale, Best Buy offers this excellent laptop for just $679.99.

That's $50 under its list price and $2o cheaper than the best deal we saw for this laptop in June.

This entry-level model offers just enough muscle for your daily needs. It features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Where the machine really stands out from the pack is in its design.

The 2.8-pound Yoga 720 has dual 360-degree hinges that make it possible to use the notebook in tent, display, tablet, and laptop modes. That could come in very handy for students who need a laptop for their dorm room, but prefer a tablet for note-taking in the classroom.

Users will also benefit from the Yoga's fast 128GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD, which in our tests was able to duplicate 4.97GB of multimedia files in 18 seconds flat, for a speed of 318.1 MBps. That's faster than the 191.08 MBps average for most ultraportables.

For extra savings, students with a valid .edu email address can sign up for Best Buy's email and get an instant $125 coupon code, which they can use to drop the price further to an astonishingly low $554.99.