The Yoga S730 Is the $999 Ultrabook Apple Won’t Make

Thin is in. Lenovo just unveiled the Yoga S730, a slim-and-lightweight ultrabook with a stylish design and powerful internals. The Lenovo Yoga S730 will launch in November for $999, and will be available in Platinum and Iron Grey color options.

Given the Yoga branding, we wouldn't blame you for expecting this laptop to be a 2-in-1, but be warned, the Yoga S730 has a traditional clamshell design.

The Yoga S730 makes up for its lack of flexibility with a gorgeous design. The laptop's understated, Macbook-like chassis looks sophisticated, and we appreciate its premium aluminum build.

The Yoga S730 is, in many ways, the sort of laptop we've been hoping Apple would release with its long-overdue update to the MacBook Air. The Yoga S730's razor-thin bezels border a 13.3-inch, 1080p display that can supposedly reach 300 nits of brightness. The generous screen-to-body ratio allowed Lenovo to shrink the overall size of the 2.6-pound laptop down to 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.5 inches.

The Yoga S730 is thinner than even the 12-inch MacBook, but it should be significantly more powered thanks to its U-series processors. Oh, and these aren't just any U-series processors; they're the recently released Intel Whiskey Lake CPUs, which promise performance and efficiency gains compared to last year's Kaby Lake variants.

The available Core i5-8265U or i7-8565U CPUs are matched with integrated Intel HD 620 graphics, which should offer enough oomph for casual gaming. If you need more power, the Yoga S730 offers two Thunderbolt 3 ports for connecting to external monitors and eGPUs. There is also a USB 3.1 Type-C port. Other interesting extras include a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader.

You can configure the Yoga S730 with up to 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Lenovo rates the Yoga S730's battery life at 10 hours, but we'll need to wait for a review unit to see how long it lasts with real-world use.