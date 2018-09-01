Lenovo Yoga C930 vs. Lenovo Yoga 920: What's New?

The heir to one of our favorite ultrabooks has arrived. Lenovo's new Yoga C930 introduces a new design to the Yoga series, and debuts some compelling features not found on competing laptops.

We're hoping the Yoga C930 continues on the path set by its predecessor: the Yoga 920. The Yoga 920 impressed us with long battery life, a gorgeous aluminum design and a bright, colorful display. Here's how the new Yoga C930 compares with the Yoga 920.

Design

The Lenovo Yoga C930 isn't a huge departure from its predecessor, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. The C930 retains the captivating bezel-less display and 2-in-1 flexibility offered by the Yoga 920. A closer look reveals the new Yoga even has virtually the same dimensions (12.7 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches) and weight (3 pounds) as last year's model.



You can distinguish between these laptops by their color options. The Yoga C930 will be offered in Mica (light gold) and Iron Gray, while the Yoga 920 comes in Bronze and Platinum Silver.

Then there's the Yoga C930's standout feature: the rotating sound bar hinge. The hinge doubles as a 360-degree sound bar that pumps out unobstructed audio no matter what orientation the laptop is in. The new hinge certainly adds function, but you could argue that it's not as eye-catching as the Yoga 920's chic watchband hinge.

Specs

Lenovo Yoga 920 Lenovo Yoga C930 Price (4GB) $1,349 $1,399 Weight, Dimensions 3 pounds, 12.7 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches 3 pounds,12.7 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches Colors Platinum Silver, Bronze Mica, Iron Gray Display 14-inch, 3840 x 2160, touch screen 14-inch, 1920 x 1080, touch screen 14-inch, 3840 x 2160, touch screen 14-inch, 1920 x 1080, touch screen Ports USB 3.0, 2 Thunderbolt 3, Headphone/mic jack USB 3.1 Type-A, 2 Thunderbolt 3, Headphone/mic jack CPU 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8th Gen Intel Core i5, i7 GPU Intel HD 620 Intel HD 620 Storage Up to 1TB SSD Up to 2TB SSD RAM Up to 16GB Up to 16GB

When it comes to specs, the Yoga C930 and Yoga 920 (pictured below) are practically identical. Starting with their design, both laptops weigh 3 pounds and are 0.6 inches thick. The C930 is a fraction longer, but you wouldn't notice it in person. The color options are where these two laptops differ the most, at least on paper.

As expected, the optional 4K display on the Lenovo Yoga 920 makes a return on the C930. This time, however, the pixel-packed display features Dolby Vision HDR for what should be a more dynamic and brighter viewing experience. Other minor changes include a maximum SSD capacity of 2TB (up from 1TB), an optional i5 CPU and an upgraded USB 3.1 Type-A port.

Lenovo rates the C930's battery life at 14.5 hours for the 1080p version and 9 hours for the 4K model. That's an hour less than what it rated the 1080p Yoga 920, and almost 2 hours short of its 4K predecessor.

Features

The Yoga C930 brings several new features to the 2-in-1 line. Again, the highlight of this model is the hinge. The Dolby Atmos rotating sound bar is designed to ensure that you get clear, loud sound, even when the 2-in-1 is in tablet mode. If it accomplishes that task, the C930 could double as a Bluetooth speaker. On the other hand, we were impressed by the Yoga 920's watchband-style hinge. It wasn't only sexy; it was also sturdy.

A feature we can all get behind is a pen slot that's built into the C930's chassis. Located in the back rear of the laptop, the "garage" gives you a place to store your stylus when it's not in use. The Yoga C930 also brings back the Yoga 920's far-field microphones, which should make it easier to wake Cortana or Alexa.

The Privacy Shutter found on some ThinkPad models is making its way to the Yoga C930. The webcam slider allows you to protect yourself from prying eyes. Like the Yoga 920 before it, the C930 has a fingerprint sensor on the deck for improved authentication.

Outlook

The unique sound bar hinge debuting on the C930 may be the solution to ultrabooks' notoriously poor speaker quality. Along with the hinge, the C930 introduces Dolby Vision HDR to its 4K display and the chassis now has a built-in stylus slot. Additionally, the upcoming laptop features a new webcam cover, a far-field microphone and updated ports.

Those changes are intriguing, but if you were hoping for big improvements to performance and battery life, the C930 may disappoint. The new laptop has practically identical specs to its predecessor, and its battery life is rated at an hour shorter than the 920. The Lenovo C930 will be available in October for $1,399, about $50 more than the Yoga 920.

We'll give you a definitive verdict on how the Yoga C930 compares with the Yoga 920 once we get our hands on a review unit.

