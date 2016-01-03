Lenovo's Yoga 900 and Miix 700 Get Enterprise-Friendly Business Editions

LAS VEGAS - Lenovo's ThinkPads aren't its only set of enterprise-friendly computers. Here at CES, the company announced business editions of its recently-released Yoga 900 (which currently sits atop our Best 2-in-1 page) 2-in-1 and Miix 700 detachable tablet. Both devices feature enhanced security and manageability features that big business IT departments require.

So what makes these hybrids ready for business? Security, mainly. Both the Yoga 900 and Miix 700 Business Editions have been upgraded with Intel TPM (Trusted Platform Module) which gives them better security when it comes storing sensitive information and passwords,along with built-in encryption and hashing. In addition, both models can be equipped with Intel vPro CPUs (Core m7 for the Mixx 700, and Core i7 for the Yoga 900), which should help further enhance office security and productivity.

But that's not all. The Business Editions system will also come with brighter displays, and in the case of the Yoga 900 Business Edition, will also feature a screen with a wider and more vibrant color range than normal. As for specs, the Yoga 900 BE can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a high-res 3200 x 1800 QHD+ touchscreen, while weighing just 2.9 pounds and measuring 0.58-inches thick.

I got a chance to check both systems out for myself, and was pleased to find that on the outside, the Business Editions are pretty much identical to their consumer siblings. That means you still get Lenovo's innovative watchband hinge, multi-purpose transforming design, and slim and sleek designs.

A bonus was a new color scheme for the Mixx 700 BE, which came in a lovely champagne gold. The Miix 700 BE's specs are a little more modest, featuring only a 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD max.

As for the displays, while they did look brighter when compared side by side to the standard versions, we'll need to do a little testing in order to come to a definitive conclusion.

Unfortunately, there's no official word on pricing. Interested parties will need to ask Lenovo for a quote, with discounts for bulk orders. Both the Yoga 900 and Miix 700 Business Editions should be available sometime this February.