Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Display Is a Mobile Worker's Best Friend

If you’re like me, you use a multi-display setup for your daily work. And when you’re on the road, it can be hard to adjust to making do with just a single laptop display. Lenovo’s hoping to solve your mobile multitasking problem with its new ThinkVision M14 monitor.

Available in June for $249, the mobile monitor offers that much-wanted real estate in a thin and light form factor.

The ThinkVision M14 weighs a mere 1.3 pounds and offers a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS panel to work on when you’re traveling away from your desk. Lenovo claims that the panel averages 300 nits of brightness and can reproduce 72 percent of the NTSC color gamut, which is about 100 percent of the sRGB gamut. With integrated blue light technology to prevent eye strain, you should expect to enjoy vibrant colors on a bright screen in relative comfort for long periods of time.

As the name suggests, the ThinkVision M14 has the sleek, understated aesthetic of Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops. Swathed in black magnesium alloy, this is a handsome device. And thanks to the pair of USB Type-C ports in the base, the display has a good amount of functionality. There’s even a “power pass through” that can power the M14 while charging another device. An adjustable kickstand at the bottom of the stand allows viewers to achieve their preferred viewing angle or the lightweight panel can be mounted on a wall.

We’re eager to put the Lenovo ThinkVision M14 through its paces when we get it in for review. Stay tuned.