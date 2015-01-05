Lenovo LaVie Z: World's Lightest Laptop Stuns

Trending

If there's one trend we're seeing early on at CES 2015, it's that's laptops are becoming as thin and as light as some tablets. Case in point: The Lenovo LaVie z, a 13-inch notebook that weighs just 1.72 pounds, lighter even than the Microsoft Surface Pro 3. Available in May and starting at $1,299, we went hands on with this impossible light notebook and its convertible twin.  

It's hard to convey just how light the LaVie Z feels; it's nearly as light as two 12-ounce soda cans, but feels airier, as the weight is distributed over a wider area. Designed in partnership with NEC, the LaVie Z will be available as both a traditional clamshell and as a Yoga-style convertible; the latter will be a slightly heavier 2.04 pounds.

Still, both of the new LaVie Z devices are lighter than the recently announced Samsung ATIV Book 9, which itself is a featherweight 2.09 pounds. That's all the more impressive, considering that the Samsung notebook has a smaller 12.5-inch display.

The LaVie Z is made from a magnesium-lithium alloy that is as rigid as it is light, but I couldn't shake the feeling that I'd accidentally break it in half, or that it would get carried away by a stiff breeze. While not as thin as its ThinkPad Carbon line, the 16.8-mm (0.66 inch) LaVie isn't chunky by any means. 

Unlike the Samsung ATIV Book 9, which runs on an Intel Core M processor, the LaVie Z will be configurable with a full-power Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU. The lighter LaVie Z is rated to last only 6 hours on a charge, but the convertible model should last about 9.5 hours on a charge, which is more than enough for a cross-country flight. The convertible LaVie Z is slightly more power-efficient than the clamshell version, as its display uses IGZO (Indium Gallium Zinc Oxide) technology, rather than a traditional LCD. 

Other specs include a 128GB SSD, up to 8GB of RAM, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, two USB 3.0 ports, and a full-size HDMI port.

Owing to its thinner design, the LaVie's keyboard won't have as much travel as Lenovo's ThinkPad or IdeaPad lines, but the keyboard we tried--though a preproduction version--certainly felt comfortable for typing. Also missing is a trackpoint, although this notebook is aimed more at consumers, and not the business set.

The Lenovo LaVie will be available in May. The clamshell version will start at $1,299, and the convertible will start at $1,499; this is one laptop we're looking forward to carrying with us--mainly because we won't know if we're carrying a notebook at all.  