Lenovo Introduces IdeaPad Z Series Multimedia Notebooks

In addition to its IdeaPad U series of ultraportables, today Lenovo introduced its new IdeaPad Z series of affordable multimedia notebooks. With a starting price of $649, the Z Series will be available in both 13 and 15-inch form factors. The 13-inch IdeaPad Z360 and 15-inch IdeaPad Z560 will feature a choice of Intel 2010 Core CPUs while the 15-inch IdeaPad Z565 will be among the first systems powered by AMD's new Phenom II Quad-Core CPU. The Z Series will begin shipping in June.

With a glossy black lid and silver bezel and deck, the Z Series offers a subtle but attractive design aesthetic. Multimedia-friendly features such as an optional Blu-ray drive, powerful discrete graphics, and OneKey Theater II, a button that enhances audio/video, make the Z Series a solid choice for students and families that want to watch movies or play games.

Common specs include:

CPU: Intel Processors ranging from a Pentium P6000 on the low end to a variety of Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 CPUs. AMD Processors ranging from the AMD V Series Single-core CPU to a Quad-Core Phenom II running at 2.0 or 2.1 GHz.

We look forward to seeing how the Z Series compares to other multimedia dynamos like the Samsung R580. We're particularly intrigued by the performance possibilities offered by the AMD Phenom II processor that's available on the IdeaPad Z565. If the price for a spec'ed out Z565 is good and the performance lives up to the hype, it could be a really compelling notebook for gamers or amateur video editors.