Top Lenovo Gaming Laptop Now $200 Off

The back-to-school shopping season is winding down, but don't tell that to the folks at Lenovo.

The PC manufacturer is extending select back-to-school and Labor Day sales through September 17.

Gamers, for instance, can pick up the Legion Y530 for $849.99 via coupon code "GAME4DAYS". That's $180 off the retail price of this laptop. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-8300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 4GB video card. In terms of performance, the Y530 is one of the best gaming laptops for the price, topping competing machines like the MSI GL62M and the HP Omen in our benchmark tests.

If you want a slightly better video card, you can get the IdeaPad 720s for $999.99 via coupon code "GAME4DAYS". That's $200 off a laptop which won our Editors' Choice Award. This configuration packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.5GHz quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card. Although we reviewed a different configuration, the laptop's design, colorful display, and comfortable keyboard make it an excellent machine for gamers and everyday users alike.

Both laptops are on sale through September 17 at 4am ET.

Lenovo's back-to-school sale has also been extended through September 6 at 4am ET. Use coupon code "STUDENTBUNDLES" on select laptops like the Lenovo Flex or the ThinkPad X1 Yoga to get MS Office 2016, a 3-year onsite warranty, and a $100 Southwest airlines voucher bundled with your laptop purchase.