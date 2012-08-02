Leaked Photos Show Upcoming Droid RAZR HD in Action

A new and improved version of the Droid RAZR is slowly working its way out into the world: the Droid RAZR HD. Motorola's kept mum about the handset, but a series of leaks have shed some light on the phone, and now photos of the Droid RAZR HD in action have landed in the XDA-Developers forums.

The pictures show the phone running on the Vodafone network and Android Ice Cream Sandwich version 4.0.4. The source doesn't have many hard specs to share -- he says the photos come from a friend who was loaned the phone by a Motorla engineer -- but he says it's fast, complete with a high definition screen, non-removable battery and 8 MP camera.

Looking for something a bit more concrete? Engadget reports that the RAZR HD will also have a dual-core 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor and a true 720p display that's probably going to be 4.5-inches big. The phone also turned up for testing over at the FCC, which revealed that the U.S version of the RAZR HD packs GSM and CDMA radios, an NFC chip, and Verizon LTE compatibility.

Now for the big question: will there be a long-lasting Droid RAZR HD MAXX? We'll just have to be patient until official details surface.