Kyobo eReader, First Device with Mirasol Color ePaper Display, Shown on Video

Mirasol prototypes have been floating around for a couple of years now (our first hands-on with the tech was back in CES 2010), but it was only recently that Qualcomm managed to strike a deal to bring them to the consumer market. The Kyobo eReader is the first device to utilize a Mirasol display, and both NetbookNews and TweakTown were able to snag some hands-on time with it in Taipei this week.

In case you've forgotten, Qualcomm's Mirasol display technology addresses many of the issues people have had with regular color LCD displays, which strain our eyes more than regular eInk displays in eReaders. Instead of beaming light into our eyes the way an LCD does, the e-Ink-like Mirasol technology is able to create color from ambient reflected light. This first consumer device utilizing the tech, the Kyobo eReader, flaunts a 5.7-inch, 1024x768 display and a single-core 1GHz Qualcomm S2 processor, and runs on Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

The folks at NetbookNews and TweakTown weren't particularly impressed with the color quality and viewing angles that the Kyobo eReader offered. Screen refresh rates were also slightly under 30fps, which won't be great for watching full videos--but it's more than capable for the purpose of reading books and magazines.

Generally, page loading was also slow, although since it's a 1GHZ single-core Snapdragon processor hiding under the eReader's hood, it's quite sensible to expect that this will get better with forthcoming software updates.

Aside from the Kyobo eReader, so far there hasn't been word of any other coming Mirasol devices. However, this may change in the coming weeks, especially with CES 2012 fast approaching. The Kyobo eReader is available now from South Korea, where it retails for 349,000 won (roughly $300).

