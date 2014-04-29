How to Stay Safe by Using Kitestring

It's 3 a.m. and you're in a shady part of town, taking an unfamiliar route home after a party with no one to accompany you. Sure, you can call your friend and make them stay on the line till you get home safely, but what if your phone is low on juice? Kitestring is a Web service that keeps tabs on you when you want, making sure you check in after an appointed time and alerting a contact if you don't. Here's how to get peace of mind with Kitestring.

1. Go to www.kitestring.io.

2. Sign up with your full name and phone number. If you're outside the U.S., use a + symbol before your country code. U.S. residents can omit the country code.

3. Enter the verification code that Kitestring sent to your phone, along with a password for your account.

4. Add your emergency contact by filling in their name and phone number. Since Kitestring doesn't notify emergency contacts that they've been added, we recommend letting someone know before you add them as your emergency contact. It's also a good idea to discuss what your contact should do when they receive a Kitestring message.

5. Save your Kitestring phone number for easier access later. You can find it at the bottom of the page, or simply save the number that sent you a verification code in step 2.

6. Start a trip by texting a duration to Kitestring. You can use numbers and words (i.e. 2 minutes), or even the letters 'm' and 'h' to represent minutes and hours respectively. You can also select a duration on the website and click Embark to start a trip.

7. Text Ok to Kitestring when you arrive safely at your destination. You can also log in to the website and hit check in at the top of the page.

At the end of the duration you specified in step 6, Kitestring will send you a message asking you to check in. If you don't, a message will be sent to your emergency contact. By default, the message asks your contact to call you to check that you are ok. You can customize this via the website. If you need more time, just text Kitestring with a new duration as in step 6.