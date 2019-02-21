Microsoft's Surface Laptop Now Just $800

It' no longer Microsoft's flagship, but the first-gen Surface Laptop is still a powerful laptop that offers plenty of style and performance for its price.

Currently, Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Laptop (1st Gen) on sale for $799.99. Normally priced at $1,299, that's a whopping $499 off its regular price and $50 cheaper than Best Buy's current sale price for the same configuration.

The model on sale is Microsoft's step-up model. It features a 13.5-inch PixelSense 2256 x 1504 LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The machine is powered by Windows 10 S, which only runs apps from the Windows Store. Think of it as Microsoft's answer to Chrome OS. However, you can make the switch to Windows 10 Pro for free, just keep in mind you won't be able to revert to Windows 10 S.

In our Surface Laptop review, we liked its bright and colorful display, comfortable keyboard, and 9-hour battery life. Although its SSD could be faster, the Surface Laptop remains one of the sexiest laptops in Microsoft's arsenal.