Killer Deal: Take $429 Off Surface Pro 6 Bundle

Microsoft is expected to reveal the Surface Pro 7 at its forthcoming Oct. 2 event. So naturally, retailers are offering some killer deals on the Surface Pro 6, which despite its age remains one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around.

Currently, Amazon has the Editor's Choice Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Type Cover down to $899.99. Traditionally priced at $1,329, that's a whopping $429 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Surface Pro 6 bundle. It also undercuts Microsoft's current sale price by $100.

The configuration on sale features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our Microsoft Surface Pro 6 review, we loved its fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and colorful display. Despite its lack of USB-C and Thunderbolt ports, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its fast solid quad-core performance.

The Surface Pro 6's magnesium construction is light, portable, and versatile. It can easily convert into one of three modes: tablet, laptop, or studio. Just 0.33-inches thin and weighing a mere 1.7 pounds (2.4 pound with the keyboard), the Surface Pro is svelte, sturdy, and stable.

During testing, we watched the Aquaman trailer on its 12.3-inch PixelSense (2736 x 1824) display and found it to be remarkably bright and colorful.

Port-wise, the Surface Pro 6 sports a Surface Connect port, a USB 3.0 port, a mini DisplayPort, a headphone jack, and a microSD slot.

When it comes to performance, the Surface Pro 6 is a big step up from previous models. Even with 28 Chrome tabs open and playing music on Spotify and streaming Black Panther on Netflix, the Surface Pro 6 didn't slow down.

In our lab tests, it landed an overall performance score of 13,025 in Geekbench 4, which is almost twice that of the Surface Pro 5 (8,879). It also beat the 8th-gen Core i5 ThinkPad X1's score of 12,772.

Though it's one heck of a performance beast, easily the best thing about the Surface Pro 6 is its improved endurance. In our battery test, it lasted 9 hours and 20 minutes which is 2 hours longer than the 2017 Surface Pro 5 (7:30) and 3 hours longer than the ThinkPad X1 (5:59).

The Surface Pro 6 is as close to perfect as it gets when you're looking for the ideal 2-in-1. This deal won't last long, so don't miss your chance to own our favorite convertible at an outstanding price.

